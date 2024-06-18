TNI Morning News Headlines – June 18, 2024

➡️Oath-taking ceremony of newly elected MLAs underway in Odisha Assembly; CM Mohan Majhi, former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Deputy CMs- KV Singh Deo & Pravati Parida take oath.
➡️Odisha faces delayed monsoon onset, causing prolonged hot and humid weather.
➡️Balasore Group Clash: Curfew clamped in Balasore Municipality area; internet services suspended in sensitive areas.
➡️Mission Shakti will continue in Odisha: Deputy CM Pravati Parida.
➡️PM Modi to release 17th installment amount of about Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN; Rs 2000 to be disbursed to over 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers.
➡️Telangana Government transferred 28 IPS officers.
➡️After Lok Sabha poll win from Vidisha, Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns from Assembly.
➡️Congress chooses Kerala’s Wayanad parliamentary seat for Priyanka Gandhi’s poll debut.
➡️Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time high levels in early trade.
➡️Rupee rises 3 paise to 83.52 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️The fans of Pushpa 2: The Rule will now have to wait for six more months as Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2 likely to hit the theatres on December 6th, 2024.
➡️India, US agree to step up cooperation on semiconductors, critical minerals.
➡️Nikhil Gupta accused in plot to murder pro-Khalistani terrorist pleads not guilty in US court.
➡️11 migrants killed, over 60 missing in shipwrecks off Italian coast.
➡️New Zealand beat Papua New Guinea by seven wickets in their inconsequential Group C match of T20 World Cup.
