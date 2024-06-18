SC issues notice to NTA & Centre, seeks response on NEET-UG Exams

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Central Government on pleas seeking action against alleged paper leaks and malpractices in the NEET-UG exams 2024.

Today, the SC Bench, comprising of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti told the advocates appearing for the Centre and the NTA that if there is 0.001% negligence on the part of anyone it should be thoroughly dealt with.

The NEET 2024 results, announced on June 4, 2024, triggered a massive uproar, with several aspirants demanding probe and re-exam, alleging that the paper was leaked.

