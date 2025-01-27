CM Majhi Unveils Vision for State’s Industrial Growth at Utkarsh Odisha Conclave

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) session on the eve of the Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, outlined a bold vision for Odisha’s industrial and economic future. Held at Hotel Swosti Premium in Bhubaneswar, the session witnessed participation from key industrial leaders and policymakers.

Expressing optimism for Odisha’s industrial progress, the Chief Minister referred to Odisha as the “rising star of the East” and emphasized its emerging role in India’s industrial ecosystem. “Odisha stands tall as a vigorous partner in industrial empowerment, with solidarity and growth driving our progress,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state government’s three-pronged approach to achieving the vision of a Samrudh Odisha by 2036:

Developing Robust Industrial Infrastructure Championing Ease of Doing Business Advocating for Large-Scale Job Creation

Transforming Odisha’s Industrial Landscape

The Chief Minister announced significant investments in critical infrastructure projects and the development of ready-to-use plug-and-play facilities to attract industries. Regulatory processes have been streamlined to fast-track industrial approvals, creating a conducive and business-friendly ecosystem.

“Odisha is committed to offering not just Ease of Doing Business but also a lower Cost of Doing Business. This approach ensures transparency and accountability, treating every investor as a valued partner,” he added.

People-Centric Industrialization

The Chief Minister emphasized the state’s focus on creating employment opportunities and skill development for its youth. “Industrialization in Odisha is not just about infrastructure but about investing in people. Our agenda is to generate quality employment and empower our youth to access high-quality jobs,” he said.

The government’s initiatives aim to make Odisha a strategic partner for industries looking to expand, innovate, or establish new facilities.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Collaboration with CII

Acknowledging the invaluable partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Chief Minister thanked CII President and ITC CMD Shri Sanjiv Puri, CII Director General Shri Chandrajit Banerjee, and other council members for their commitment to Odisha’s growth.

In his address, he also extended gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, whose initiatives under Vikshit Bharat and Purvodaya have provided a focused push to Odisha’s development. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 tomorrow, marking the beginning of this pivotal event.

Towards a Holistic and Sustainable Future

The Chief Minister called upon investors to view Odisha as more than just a destination for industrial projects but as a strategic partner in a growth journey rooted in sustainable development. “Together, we can make Odisha a beacon of industrial progress and innovation,” he concluded, urging participants to unite for economic progress under the banner of Make It Utkarsh.

The event saw the presence of Shri Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister for Industries and Skill Development, along with key CII leaders and industry stakeholders.

As the state gears up for the Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, Odisha’s ambition to become an industrial hub remains steadfast, with collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth driving its journey toward economic excellence.











Beta Beta feature











Beta Beta feature











Beta Beta feature











Beta Beta feature