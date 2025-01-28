ABVP SEIL Program Concludes

TNI Bureau: The Inter-State Living (SEIL) program of ABVP, comes to an end today in Bhubaneswar, on a high note. all 29 representatives of SEIL who came from the 8 North-Eastern States, visited various media houses, shopping malls, Ekamra Haat, Naga Math village in Puri, Konark Sun Temple, Chandrabhaga beach etc.

They also met Odisha Governor Dr. Haribabu Kambhampati and had dinner with him. The SEIL representatives had a three-day stay in Odisha. They also watched the Repub.lic Day Parade yesterday, as State Guests.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The SEIL members attended the felicitation ceremony at Utkal University. The civic reception program was attended by Speaker Surama Padhy as the Chief Guest. NCC State Director Col. SK Mohanty and ABVP Rashtriya Saha Sanghathan Mantri S Balakrishna too attended the event as Distinguished Guests.

SEIL was formed in 1965 as an initiative of ABVP under the presidency of Acharya Giriraj Kishore. The trust was formed with the aim of promoting brotherhood feelings between youths from Northeast India and rest of the nation.

A cultural program was held to honour the visiting SEIL members. Speaker Surama Padhy recalled her SEIL days and called ABVP as the cradle of personality development.