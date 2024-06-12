CM-designate Mohan Majhi meets Naveen Patnaik

TNI Bureau: Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Odisha Chief Minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday met outgoing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence as a courtesy visit and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony to seek his blessings. After meeting Naveen Patnaik, Mohan Majhi said the outgoing CM assured that he will attend the event.

Mohan Majhi along with Deputy Chief Minister designates KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida garlanded the statues of legendary persons of Odisha located at different places in Bhubaneswar including the statue of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das, Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das, BR Ambedkar and the statue of Fakir Mohan Senapati.

On the way, the CM-designate met common people, members of tribal community and listened to their grievances.

The members of Tribal Santhal community welcomed Odisha CM-designate and Deputy Chief Ministers-designate in their traditional way by washing their feet in the Capital city.

The swearing-in ceremony of the BJP Government will be held at around 4:55 pm at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar today which will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several central BJP leaders.