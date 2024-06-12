Mohan Majhi takes oath as CM; Check Full list of Ministers

TNI Bureau: As Odisha enters a new era of politics and governance, the swearing-in ceremony for the first BJP Government in Odisha took place today.

Four-time Keonjhar MLA Mohan Charan Majhi took oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha on Wednesday.

Patnagarh MLA KV Singh Deo and Nimapara MLA Prabhati Parida took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers.

Ranpur MLA Surama Padhy will be the next Speaker of the State Assembly.

The oath-taking ceremony included Majhi’s Council of Ministers.

The event witnessed the presence of several prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan, Baijayant Panda and other NDA leaders.

Outgoing CM Naveen Patnaik attended the oath taking ceremony of the first BJP Government in the State.

The new Odisha Cabinet includes 11 Cabinet Ministers and 5 Ministers of State (MoS) with Independent Charge.

Here’s the full list of Cabinet Ministers:

1. Brajarajnagar MLA Suresh Pujari

2. Kuchinda MLA Rabinarayan Naik

3. Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond

4. Dhenkanal MLA Krushna Chandra Patra

5. Chilika MLA Prithiviraj Harichandan

6. Loisingha MLA Mukesh Mahaling

7. Gopalpur MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Jena

8. Moroda MLA Krushna Chandra Mohapatra

MoS with Independent Charge:

1. Jashipur MLA Ganeshram Sing Khuntia

2. Dhamnagar MLA Suryavanshi Suraj

3. Sukinda MLA Pradeep Bala Samanta

4. Polsara MLA Gokulananda Mallik

5. Paradip MLA Sampad Chandra Swain