Closing bell: Sensex drops, Nifty ends lower

The Indian market gave up morning gains and ended the week on a negative note on Friday. Nifty closed 113 pts lower at 23,092 and Sensex fell 330 pts to 76,190, reflecting weak investor sentiment on Dalal Street.

BSE midcap index tanked 693 pts to 42,715, indicating weakness in the broader market. BSE small cap stock index too crashed 1142 pts to 50,107 level.

Stocks such as M&M, Zomato, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and L&T led the losers on Sensex, falling up to 2.92%. HUL, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, ICICI Bank, Infosys were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.98%.