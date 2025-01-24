8 Dead, Several Injured in Massive Blast at Ordnance Factory in Maharashtra’s Bhandara

Bhandara: A devastating explosion at the Ordnance Factory in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district on Thursday morning claimed the lives of at least eight workers and left seven others injured. The blast occurred around 10 a.m. in the factory’s LTP (Loading, Testing, and Packing) section, causing a roof collapse that trapped several individuals.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed his condolences shortly after the incident, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that 14 workers were present in the affected area at the time of the explosion. Two individuals have been rescued so far, and rescue operations are ongoing.

District officials stated that multiple ambulances, firefighters, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been deployed to the site. Heavy machinery, including JCBs, is being used to clear the debris caused by the roof collapse.

“This is a tragic incident, and all efforts are being made to rescue those trapped and provide medical assistance to the injured,” said a district official.

While the cause of the explosion remains unclear, an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances leading to the incident. Fire department personnel, police officers, and administrative authorities are actively involved in managing the situation.

Reacting to the tragedy, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole criticized the central government, calling the incident a “failure of the Modi government.”

The Ordnance Factory in Bhandara is a critical facility under the Ministry of Defence that manufactures and tests ammunition and explosives. Safety measures at the plant are now under scrutiny as officials work to understand the root cause of the explosion.