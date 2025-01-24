Chaos in Waqf JPC Meeting: Opposition MPs Suspended Amid Heated Exchanges

New Delhi: The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) session on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, held on Friday, witnessed a stormy debate leading to the suspension of several opposition members. The session, chaired by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, was marked by allegations, disruptions, and heated arguments, culminating in the suspension of MPs, including TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee, DMK’s A Raja, AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, and Congress leaders Imran Masood and Mohammad Jawaid.

Jagdambika Pal accused Kalyan Banerjee of using abusive language during the meeting, stating, “The House had to be adjourned multiple times due to their unruly behavior. Despite allowing time for the delegation from Jammu and Kashmir, the opposition members disrupted proceedings intentionally.” BJP MP Nishikant Dubey moved a motion to suspend the dissenting MPs, which was subsequently passed.

Opposition’s Allegations

The opposition strongly objected to the functioning of the committee, accusing it of arbitrarily rushing through the bill. Congress MP Imran Masood alleged that the bill aimed to seize Waqf properties. “They are moving hastily with an agenda to crush Waqf properties. We proposed postponing the meeting to January 31, but our request was ignored,” he stated.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Echoing Masood’s concerns, Mohammad Jawaid called the bill part of an “RSS agenda” to target Masjids, Madrassas, and graveyards. “This bill is misleading the people and aims to grab Waqf properties under false pretenses,” he said, questioning the abrupt scheduling changes and lack of proper deliberation.

Delegation from Jammu and Kashmir Speaks Out

The JPC session also saw participation from a delegation led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, head cleric of Kashmir, representing Jammu and Kashmir, Leh, and Kargil. Mirwaiz expressed strong opposition to the proposed amendments, calling them detrimental to the Muslim community. “These amendments aim to disempower us. We urged the committee to visit Kashmir to understand our concerns before proceeding with the bill,” he said.

Pal Defends Committee’s Actions

Jagdambika Pal defended the JPC’s functioning, emphasizing the importance of hearing the invited delegation’s views. He confirmed that clause-by-clause discussions would proceed as scheduled on January 27, and the final report would be submitted during the Budget session.