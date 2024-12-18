TNI Evening News Headlines – December 18, 2024

➡️Eminent Odia essayist Baishnab Charan Samal to receive Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award 2024 for his book ‘Bhuti Bhakti Bibhuti’.
➡️IMD issues rainfall in Odisha for next three days.
➡️Massive fire breaks out at an organic goods factory in the Kodala area of Ganjam district; Rs 1 crore raw materials were reduced to ashes.
➡️Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will celebrate its Foundation Day on 26th December 2024; plans to hold protest on 6th January against skyrocketing of essential commodities.
➡️Mumbai Boat Accident: 2 dead, 77 rescued after ferry capsizes off Mumbai coast. Search underway for missing people.
➡️Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Preparations underway for the Maha Kumbh 2025.
➡️Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin announces retirement from International Cricket.
➡️Nepal re-appoints Shankar Sharma as ambassador to India.
➡️Russia has detained an Uzbek national suspected of planting bomb that killed Lt Gen Igor Kirillov.
➡️US announces H-1B visa overhaul; the H-1B visa update would benefit Indian students on F-1 visas in US.
