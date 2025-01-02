Naveen writes to Mohan; seeks assistance for Crop Loss Affected Farmers

TNI Bureau: Expressing concern over farmers death and crop loss suffered by farmers due to unseasonal rains, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik wrote a letter to CM Mohan Majhi, urging immediate assistance for the farmers whose paddy has been destroyed by unseasonal rains.

In a letter to the CM, the Leader of Opposition has stated that it was “disturbing” and “unfortunate” that several farmers died in the last 10 days.

Since there was no prior warning from the State Government, farmers were not prepared to face the rains. Besides, at many places the survey of crop damage has not yet been done, he claimed.

The rains have caused extensive damage to both paddy and non-paddy crops during the harvesting period. Therefore, the State Government should feel the hardships and losses suffered by the farmers and provide timely and adequate compensation to them.

Reiterating his demand for special category status for Odisha, Naveen Patnaik said if the Centre had given the special category status, our farmers would have benefited immensely during this hard time.

Earlier, Patnaik undertook an extensive tour of rain-affected Ganjam, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara district on December 30 and 31.