CBSE 10th Term 1 Result Updates
It has also shared the marksheets of term 1 examinations with schools while the scores in internal Assessment/practical scores are already available with the schools.
Insight Bureau: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today informed that Term 1 exam performance of class X has already been communicated to the schools.
Students can collect their term 1 marksheets from respective schools.
