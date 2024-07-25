Chief Construction Engineer of Lower Suktel in Vigilance Net

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Thursday launched simultaneous raids at multiple houses & office premises of Chief Construction Engineer, Lower Suktel, Balangir.

The Vigilance teams led by 2 additional SPs, 8 DSPs, 6 inspectors, 10 ASIs and other supporting staff conducted simultaneous house searches in connection with alleged possession of disproportionate asset by Chief Construction Engineer, Lower Suktel, Balangir, Sunil Kumar Rout at 9 places in Bhubaneswar (Khordha), Puri, Angul, Cuttack and Balangir districts.

Raids at 9 places by Odisha Vigilance👇

1. Residential triple-storey building of Rout at Niladrivihar, Bhubaneswar.

2. His double-storey building at Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar.

3. One flat of Rout at VIP Road,Puri.

4. His another flat at Grand Road, Puri.

5. His paternal house at Gurudijhatia, Cuttack.

6. House of his son at Kishorenagar, Angul.

7. House of his relative at Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar.

8. Residence of Rout at Balangir.

9. Office chamber of Rout at Balangir.

Searches are in progress. Further reports are awaited.