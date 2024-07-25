TNI Morning News Headlines – July 25, 2024

➡️Chief Minister Mohan Majhi will present the Odisha Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal in the State Assembly today.
➡️Vigilance Raids at Multiple Houses & Office Premises of Sunil Kumar Rout, Chief Construction Engineer, Lower Suktel, Balangir.
➡️At least 197 Migrant Workers from Odisha died outside the state (within India) in the last 5 years. 31 Workers died abroad: Odisha Government in the Assembly.
➡️Web journalist, Madhusmita Parida, was found dead on railway tracks in the Bapuji Nagar area of Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Government will exclude ineligible Ration card beneficiaries under Food Security Act.
➡️Automatic train protection system ‘Kavach’ deployed on 1,465 km of tracks: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
➡️Indian Railway to extend connectivity to border areas of North Eastern region.
➡️Punjab CM to boycott NITI Aayog meeting as INDIA bloc to protest against Budget.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 2.4 hits Faridabad, Haryana at 10:54 am: National Center for Seismology.
➡️Another batch of pilgrims embarks on Amarnath Yatra under tight security.
➡️PM Modi congratulates Olympic Gold medal winning shooter Abhinav Bindra who was awarded with Olympic Order by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
➡️Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst globally for fourth consecutive year.
➡️North American Aerospace Defense Command intercepts bombers from China, Russia off Alaskan coast.
➡️US House votes to establish bipartisan task force for Donald Trump assassination attempt investigation.
➡️Various parts of country witnesses lunar occultation of Saturn.
