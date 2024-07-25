TNI Bureau: Though Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not mention details about Railways in her Union Budget speech, a significant portion of the budget is allocated to Indian Railways.
In a press conference, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed a record Capital Expenditure of Rs 2,62,200 crore for Indian Railways for the fiscal year 2024-25. A large part of this budget Rs 1,08,000 crore has been allocated for safety related activities.
In the FY 2024-25 budget, 19,848 crore has been allocated for boosting railway infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh while Maharashtra got Rs 15,940 crore.
State wise Railway Budget allocation for FY 2024-25:
➡️Uttar Pradesh – 19,848 crore
➡️Maharashtra – 15,940 crore
➡️Madhya Pradesh – 14,738 crore
➡️West Bengal – 13,941 crore
➡️Odisha – 10,586 crore
➡️Bihar – 10,033 crore
➡️Rajasthan – 9,959 crore
➡️Andhra Pradesh – 9,151 crore
➡️Gujarat – 8,743 crore
➡️Karnataka – 7,559 crore
➡️Jharkhand – 7,302 crore
➡️Chattisgarh – 6,922 crore
➡️Tamil Nadu – 6,362 crore
➡️Telangana – 5,336 crore
➡️Punjab – 5,147 crore
➡️Uttarakhand – 5,131 crore
➡️Jammu& Kashmir – 3,694 crore
➡️Haryana – 3,383 crore
➡️Kerala – 3,011 crore
➡️Himachal Pradesh – 2,698 crore
➡️Delhi – 2,582 crore
➡️North Eastern States – 10,376 crore
Comments are closed.