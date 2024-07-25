TNI Bureau: Though Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not mention details about Railways in her Union Budget speech, a significant portion of the budget is allocated to Indian Railways.

In a press conference, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed a record Capital Expenditure of Rs 2,62,200 crore for Indian Railways for the fiscal year 2024-25. A large part of this budget Rs 1,08,000 crore has been allocated for safety related activities.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In the FY 2024-25 budget, 19,848 crore has been allocated for boosting railway infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh while Maharashtra got Rs 15,940 crore.

State wise Railway Budget allocation for FY 2024-25:

➡️Uttar Pradesh – 19,848 crore

➡️Maharashtra – 15,940 crore

➡️Madhya Pradesh – 14,738 crore

➡️West Bengal – 13,941 crore

➡️Odisha – 10,586 crore

➡️Bihar – 10,033 crore

➡️Rajasthan – 9,959 crore

➡️Andhra Pradesh – 9,151 crore

➡️Gujarat – 8,743 crore

➡️Karnataka – 7,559 crore

➡️Jharkhand – 7,302 crore

➡️Chattisgarh – 6,922 crore

➡️Tamil Nadu – 6,362 crore

➡️Telangana – 5,336 crore

➡️Punjab – 5,147 crore

➡️Uttarakhand – 5,131 crore

➡️Jammu& Kashmir – 3,694 crore

➡️Haryana – 3,383 crore

➡️Kerala – 3,011 crore

➡️Himachal Pradesh – 2,698 crore

➡️Delhi – 2,582 crore

➡️North Eastern States – 10,376 crore