Chhattisgarh CM arranges Special Screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’ for MLAs

The CM & all MLAs of Chhattisgarh will watch the movie together.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
the kashmir files
158

Insight Bureau: Congress leader & Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has arranged a special screening of movie “The Kashmir Files” for state MLAs from the ruling party as well as the Opposition.

We will watch the film and then give our reaction, he said.

Earlier, Assam Government had given half-day leave to all government employees to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’.

The Madhya Pradesh Government had also sanctioned one-day leave to cops in the state to watch the film.

