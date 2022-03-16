Chhattisgarh CM arranges Special Screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’ for MLAs

Insight Bureau: Congress leader & Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has arranged a special screening of movie “The Kashmir Files” for state MLAs from the ruling party as well as the Opposition.

We will watch the film and then give our reaction, he said.

आज विधानसभा के सभी सम्मानित सदस्यों (पक्ष-विपक्ष सहित) को एक साथ 'कश्मीर फ़ाइल्स' फिल्म देखने के लिए आमंत्रित किया है। आज रात 8 बजे राजधानी के एक सिनेमा हॉल में हम सभी विधायक/आमंत्रित नागरिक एक साथ फिल्म देखेंगे। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) March 16, 2022

Earlier, Assam Government had given half-day leave to all government employees to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’.

The Madhya Pradesh Government had also sanctioned one-day leave to cops in the state to watch the film.