Nation remembers India’s First CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on his Birth Anniversary

Insight Bureau: Nation paid tributes to India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and 27th Chief of Indian Army Bipin Rawat on his 65th birth anniversary on Wednesday. CDS Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

On the eve of Late CDS Rawat’s birth anniversary, Army chief Gen MM Naravane announced setting up of ‘Chair of Excellence’ in memory of him at the United Service Institution of India (USI).