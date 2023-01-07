Chetan Sharma to lead BCCI Selection Panel, Shiv Sundar Das In

BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee on Saturday announced the All-India Senior Men’s Selection Panel, retaining the position of Chairman of selectors, Chetan Sharma who will be again leading the committee. While other names in the committee include, Shiv Sundar Das (Central Zone), Subroto Banerjee (East Zone), Salil Ankola (West Zone) and Sridharan Sharath (South Zone).

According to a BCCI statement. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), made up of Mr. Ashok Malhotra, Mr. Jatin Paranjape, and Ms. Sulakshana Naik, completed a thorough procedure to choose members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee. Following its advertisement for the five positions, which was posted on its website on November 18, 2022, the Board received almost 600 applications, according to a BCCI statement.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

After much thought and deliberation, the CAC selected 11 candidates for in-person interviews. The Committee has suggested the following candidates for the Senior Men’s National Selection Committee based on the interviews, the statement continued.

Following India’s recent exit from the T20 World Cup, BCCI had sacked Sharma-led All India Selection Committee on November 18. In December 2020, Sharma—himself a former international player for India—was named Chief Selector.

Meantime, The BCCI in its release, specified the criteria for consideration and solicited applications for the position of National Selectors.