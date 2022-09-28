Centre bans PFI & its Associated Organisations for 5 Years

TNI Bureau: A day after massive crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) activists across 8 states in India, the Centre has banned the radical organisation and all its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect, for a period of five years.

More than 170 Islamist PFI Activists were arrested yesterday during the raids in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Assam, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

On September 22, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Police teams had arrested 106 leaders and activists of the PFI in 15 states.

The NIA is investigating 19 cases involving the PFI, including terror and hawala links.