Centre asks States to closely monitor H3N2 Influenza Situation

TNI Bureau: With the increase number of H3N2 cases in the country, Union government has asked all states and union territories to closely monitor the influenza situation and take action accordingly.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to chief secretaries, principal secretaries and health secretaries of all states and union territories over the rising trend in other influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory illnesses asking them to closely monitor the cases.

Bhushan also requested to take a stock of hospital preparedness such as the availability of drugs and medical oxygen and vaccination coverage against COVID-19 and influenza.