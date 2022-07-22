137 MLAs from Odisha voted for Droupadi Murmu

Insight Bureau: Droupadi Murmu, Daughter of Odisha and NDA’s Presidential Candidate, got elected as the 15th President of India with 64.03% votes. Her rival Yashwant Sinha managed to get only 35.97% while 17 MPs and 100-odd MLAs across the country cross-voted in support of Murmu, India’s first Tribal President.

Droupadi Murmu got overwhelming support from her home state Odisha, as CM & BJD President Naveen Patnaik wholeheartedly supported her. Murmu secured 20,413 vote values from Odisha Assembly while Yashwant Sinha got 1341 vote values only.

Out of 147 MLAs in Odisha, 146 MLAs took part in the Presidential Polls. Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev did not vote.

All MLAs of BJD and BJP as well as Independent MLAs Makarand Muduli (Rayagada) and Pradeep Panigrahi (Gopalpur) voted for Droupadi Murmu. Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim (Barabati-Cuttack) also voted in favour of Murmu, making it 137 for her.

The other 9 MLAs who voted for Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, included 8 from the Congress and lone CPM MLA Laxman Munda (Bonai).

🔹 Droupadi Murmu (63) elected as the 15th President of India.

🔹 Droupadi Murmu secured 2824 votes (total value – 676,803). Her rival Yashwant Sinha managed to get 1877 votes (total value – 380,177).

🔹 Parliament Votes: Droupadi Murmu 540 Votes (Values – 378,000) vs Yashwant Sinha 208 Votes (Values – 145,600).

🔹 Votes from Assemblies: Droupadi Murmu 2284 Votes (Total Value – 298,803) vs Yashwant Sinha 1669 Votes (Total Value – 234,577).

🔹 Droupadi Murmu secured 64.03% votes while Yashwant Sinha got 35.97% votes.

🔹 Droupadi Murmu is the 1st Tribal Leader to become the Constitutional Head of India.

🔹 Droupadi Murmu is the second person from Odisha after VV Giri (Telugu Origin) and first Odia to get elected as the President of India.