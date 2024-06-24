Bus services to major pilgrimage places across India from Odisha soon

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Good news for pilgrims in Odisha as the State Government on Monday announced to launch Bus services to the important pilgrimage places across India soon.

Bus services from places like Puri, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Rourkela to pilgrimage places like Ayodhya, Tirupati, Varanasi, Vrindavan, Mahakaleswar will be launched soon, informed the Commerce & Transport Minister Bibhuti Jena.

This move will promote religious tourism and make it easier for the devotees to visit the shrine.

