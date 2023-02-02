Brutal Murder at De-addiction Centre in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: The inmate of a Bhubaneswar based de-addiction centre who was undergoing treatment in a critical condition after being thrashed at the centre earlier this week, died this morning.

Sarbeswar Sahu, the victim, reportedly died while undergoing treatment at the ICU of a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Family members of Sahu had reportedly put him at the Saikrupa de-addiction centre on January 27. However, owner of the de-addiction centre and two of his associates thrashed him black and blue for some unknown reason at 2 AM on January 29.

Soon, Sahu was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. He was put in the ICU of the health care centre as his health condition was very critical. Despite doctors’ all efforts he breathed his last early this morning.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Meanwhile, Commissionerate Police, which had initiated a probe into the matter, arrested owner of the centre Anirudh Ray, a resident of Unit-3 area of Bhubaneswar and two of his associates – Ankit Rout of Pattamundai area in Kendrapara and Antaryami Mishra of Simulia area in Balasore district.

Later, the trio was forwarded to the court following their health check-ups, said sources adding that the cops also seized the wooden and plastic sticks which the accused used to beat Sahu.

Further investigation by the police into the matter is underway, informed the sources.

The Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police has planned to inspect all the de-addiction centres across the State Capital City and issue a Standard Operating System (SOP) for them.