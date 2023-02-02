TNI Morning News Headlines – February 2, 2023

➡️ Naba Das Murder Case: Crime Branch brought accused Gopal Das to Jharsuguda Airport Police Station. CB searches septic tank at Jharsuguda Airport Police Station to trace ‘evidence’.

➡️ 11 coaches of goods train derail near Sivalingapuram, Visakhapatnam-Jagdalpur passenger train which pas ses through Koraput cancelled. Train services affected in Koraput.

➡️ Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) announces date of the preliminary examination. Preliminary exam Combined Technical Services-2022 is scheduled to be held on from February 14, 2023 to February 17, 2023.

➡️ Budget 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds meeting with Union Ministers to discuss Government strategy in Parliament.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh: Shaligram stones brought from Nepal reached Ayodhya. The idol of Lord Ram and Sita is to be carved out of the special stones.

➡️ Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan who was arrested over two years ago in Uttar Pradesh, walks out of Uttar Pradesh jail on bail. ➡️ Adani Enterprises decides not to go ahead with its Rs 20,000-crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) and will return the proceeds to investors.

➡️ Father hammered his three children to death before taking his own life at Sulla village in Dharwad district in Karnataka.

➡️ Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani addressed investors; Markets fall in morning trade, react to Adani Group’s U-turn in share sale.

➡️ Starting today, now anyone can appeal account suspension on Twitter.

➡️ FBI finds no classified documents at Joe Biden’s Delaware vacation home, at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.