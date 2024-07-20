BJP State Executive Meeting Ends; Resolution slams BJD

TNI Bureau: Several resolutions were adopted as the two-day State Executive Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) concluded in Puri on Saturday.

This executive committee meeting of the BJP assumed significance as it is being held for the first time after the party formed the Government in Odisha.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While speaking on the occasion, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi took a dig at the BJD, raising the issues of corruption, saying that those who have committed corruption will be punished. The party has taken a decision to ensure a clear and transparent governance in Odisha.

In its resolution, the state unit of the party also assured that it would keep the promises made in its ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto).

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured to make Odisha the number one state in the country, the BJP Government has prepared an agenda for 100 days. Farmers will get Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy. Under the Subhadra Scheme, women will receive a voucher of Rs 50,000. An Odia Asmita Fund of Rs 200 crore has been made. There has been a big increase in the minimum wages of the workers. Odisha Government plans to provide clean drinking water to every household.