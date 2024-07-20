Swiss ‘Suicide Pod’ Coming Up; Know Details

TNI Bureau: Switzerland will soon use the first ‘suicide pod’ to allow a person to die without any medical supervision.

The pod operates by filling its chamber with nitrogen and rapidly reducing oxygen levels once a button is activated from inside. This process leads to unconsciousness and death within approximately ten minutes. The pods can be activated by a button, gesture, voice control, or eye movement.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The exact timing, location, and identity of the first user of the Sarco capsule remain confidential. It would cost $20 to use.

The Sarco capsule, designed by the assisted-dying group The Last Resort to provide dying services to individuals with “serious physical illness”.

The space-age-looking Sarco capsule, first unveiled in 2019 by Philip Nitschke, the founder of Exit International.