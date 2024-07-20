BJD decides to sharpen its Voice in Assembly and Outside

TNI Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) legislature party meeting was held on Saturday to chalk out its strategy for the upcoming Budget session of the Odisha Assembly.
The legislature party meeting was chaired by BJD President and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik at Sankha Bhawan. All 51 MLAs of BJD were present at the meeting.
Related Posts
The legislators were asked to keep a close watch on the work of the various departments of the State Government and check whether the promises made by BJP in its election manifesto are properly implemented.
BJD has decided to sharpen its voice in the Assembly and outside and play the role of a strong and effective opposition while countering BJP Government on various issues of public interest.
Comments are closed.