BJP Mahila Morcha holds silent protest seeking removal of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra

MoS (Home) Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra is accused of patronising Govind Sahu and illegal empire as well as immoral activities.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Silent protest by BJP Mahila Morcha demanding removal of MoS Dibya Shankar Mishra
Insight Bureau:  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha on Monday staged silent protest in Bhubaneswar demanding #JusticeForMamita.

They demanded the removal of the Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra over teacher Mamita Meher murder case in Kalahandi district.

It can be mentioned here that the prime accused in the case Govind Sahu is the President of the Sunshine English Mediuam School where the teacher worked and is said to be close to the Minister.

BJP Mahila Morcha had also alleged that Sahu was operating a sex racket in the school premises.

