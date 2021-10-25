Covid-Hit Odisha Youth Amrit Pradhan gets a fresh lease of life

Insight Bureau: Odisha youth Amrit Pradhan who has been suffering from pneumonia and septicaemia in the lungs after testing positive for Covid-19 in June, underwent a lung transplant at the Chennai Apollo Hospitals.

He has got a fresh lease of life after lungs were operated out from a youth from Chennai who recently died after falling from a building & transplanted that in Amrit’s body.

Amrit, an Engineering Graduate, had left his corporate job during pandemic crisis and was preparing for Civil Services. His parents had tested positive for Covid-19 in April, but recovered. Amrit, who was taking care of his parents, contracted the disease and suffered from pneumonia, septicemia and a major fungal infection.

He was later shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar on May 2 while the Doctors told around May 24 that he would require ECMP support and lung transplant, which was not available in Odisha.

His family moved to Milaap, a crowdfunding platform to raise funding for his treatment. He was later airlifted to Chennai’s Apollo Hospital on June 3.