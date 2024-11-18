TNI Evening News Headlines – November 18, 2024

➡️Mango Kernel Gruel Case: Another Patient dies at SCB; Death Toll rises to 3.
➡️Senior BJP leader & former Odisha Minister Samir Dey was cremated with Full State Honours.
➡️Last date for filling up forms for the annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination and Odisha State Open School Certificate (SOSC) is extended till November 25, 2024.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is now on a four-day visit to Singapore, today visited the Jurong Petrochemicals Complex.
➡️Vigilance raids properties of Subhash Chandra Panda, DGM of OPHWC’s Berhampur division, on DA case.
➡️Central Government to provide an additional 50 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to the State Government.
➡️Jhansi medical college fire death toll rises to 12.
➡️Kailash Gahlot joins BJP, a day after quitting Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders, attends the G-20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly received by President of Brazil at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.
➡️Assembly elections 2024: Around Rs 858 crores worth of seizures have been reported from Maharashtra and Jharkhand: Election Commission of India.
➡️Campaigning for the Maharashtra and the second & final phase of Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2024 ends. Voting will be held on November 20.
➡️Delhi’s air quality reaches critical levels, reaching a staggering 484 in the ‘severe plus’ category.
➡️15 flights diverted, over 100 flights delayed due to bad weather.
