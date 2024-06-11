TNI Morning News Headlines – June 11, 2024

➡️ BJP Legislature Party to meet today to elect the New Chief Minister of Odisha.

➡️ Massive security arrangements in place for new Odisha CM’s oath-taking ceremony on June 12.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Odisha’s first BJP Chief Minister on June 12.

➡️ Odisha Government declares half-day holiday at all state government offices and courts within the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) from 1 PM on June 12 in view of swearing-in of the new CM & Council of Ministers.

➡️ Centre releases Rs 1,39,750 crore installment of Tax Devolution to States; Rs 6327.92 crore releases for Odisha.

➡️ S Jaishankar took charge as the External Affairs Minister a day after PM Modi retained him in his cabinet in his historic third term.

➡️ Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge as Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister. Bhupender Yadav takes charge as the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Suresh Gopi takes charge as Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Tourism.

➡️ NEET, 2024: Supreme Court refuses to stay counselling process for admissions in MBBS, other courses for successful candidates.

➡️ Reservations should continue for as long as there is discrimination in society: RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

➡️ Jailed Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam resigns from state cabinet.

➡️ Southwest Monsoon is advancing; heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra: IMD.

➡️ BRICS calls for enhanced use of local currencies in trade between member countries.

➡️ Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulates PM Narendra Modi for his historic third term.

➡️ Russian SU-34 Bomber Crashes In Caucasus, Crew Killed: Report.

➡️ An aircraft carrying Malawi’s Vice-President Saulos Chilima and nine others has gone missing.

➡️ UN Security Council approves US-drafted proposal supporting Gaza ceasefire.

➡️ Pakistan PM Sharif vows to ‘eliminate terrorism’ after 7 soldiers including a Captain, were killed in a terrorist attack in Islamabad.