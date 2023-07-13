BJD Top Brass tries Hard; Sanjay Dasburma Defiant

TNI Bureau: Over the last couple of years, Senior BJD leader Sanjay Dasburma was hounded and sidelined in the party structure. He had a tough time dealing with the political crisis in his life, which forced him to give up on Brahmagiri, which now bats for Upasna Mohapatra, daughter of Sanjay’s bete noire Late Lulu Mohapatra.

As Upasna is determined to take over Brahmagiri and has been on a massive outreach mission to win over the people, Sanjay had almost decided to switch his constituency. After failing to get any positive nod from the BJD leadership, he inched closer to BJP and showed keen interest in adjoining Satyabadi Constituency.

However, the ‘Battle of Puri’ changed all equations. With BJP holding a clear edge in Puri Lok Sabha Constituency, BJD knows that several assembly seats are at stake. Over the last 3 months, they are trying to woo Sanjay Dasburma to stay back in the party instead of going to BJP.

The BJD Top Brass held a series of meetings with Sanjay in the last 3 months. Even earlier this week, a top troubleshooter from BJD held a long conversation with him and another top gun in the power centre may hold final discussion with him. BJD is leaving no stones unturned to convince Sanjay to stay back, but sources close to him confirm that he no longer trusts them and has made up his mind to jump into the Lotus Pond sooner or later.

As on today, Sanjay remains defiant, but politics is a game of uncertainty. We never know what happens next.