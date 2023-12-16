BJD sounds Poll Bugle; Eyes Record 6th Term for Naveen

TNI Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today held its extended State Executive Body Meeting at Sankha Bhawan under the chairmanship of party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. With this, the conch party sounded the 2024 poll bungle and aimed at forming the government for a record sixth term.

Senior Vice President of the party, Prasanna Acharya spoke about the agenda of the meeting following which, under the leadership of Pranab Prakash Das, the party’s organizational secretary, the senior vice president of the party, Mr. Debi Prasad Mishra, first presented the organizational proposal. It was unanimously passed after the support of MLA Latika Pradhan. Later, 11 political proposals and 16 thanks proposals were discussed and passed.

The party thanked the people of Odisha for its continuous victory in various assemblies, Lok Sabha, elections, by-elections, cooperative elections, especially the Panchayat and NAC elections since 2000. They also thanked and congratulated Naveen Patnaik for making the party invincible since he took over.

The Chief Minister was thanked for the promotion of Jagannath culture and consciousness and for the implementation of projects for renovation and development of temples and places of worships across the State.

“The Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) saved thousands of people of Odisha. It is an innovative and unique scheme in India”, a resolution said. A proposal was passed, thanking Chief Minister Patnaik for social security and food security programs and rapid transformation of health infrastructure in Odisha.

Another proposal was passed, thanking the Naveen government for empowering women and youth and expanding employment and self-employment opportunities with the rapid industrialization of the state, and Odisha consistently being among the top 3 states in India in terms of investment.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The active steps taken by Naveen government to fulfill the aspirations of the youth by developing sports infrastructure and rapid development in the IT sector were appreciated. The Naveen government was thanked for giving priority for the improvement of farmers and agriculture and the growth of irrigation.

The proposal was passed by thanking the Naveen government for taking the initiatives and programs for the Scheduled Castes and Tribes, Backward Classes and Minorities of the State.

The Chief Minister was thanked for allocating sufficient funds for the transformation of schools, colleges and universities with people-oriented administration under the 5T initiative by using technology.

The Chief Minister was thanked under whose leadership rate growth has increased, the per capita income has increased and the debt burden has gone down and success has been achieved in financial management.

A total of 32 such proposals were put forward by senior party leaders and they were supported by other senior leaders.

In his address, Chief Minister said that the opposition does not have any issue in Odisha. “The transformation of Odisha has been a big shocker for them. So they will lie and spread false propaganda. We have to deal with it strongly from the grassroots level. It has to be protested on social media and the message of development has to reach every home in Odisha”, he said.

“People of Odisha know that thousands of lies will never become true. Truth will win, development will win. New Odisha and strong Odisha will be formed”, he said.