BJD Revokes Expulsion of Former Remuna MLA Sudhansu Sekhar Parida

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday officially revoked the expulsion of former Remuna MLA Sudhansu Sekhar Parida, signaling his return to the party after more than a year.

An office order issued by BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stated, “The expulsion order of Sudhansu Sekhar Parida, ex-MLA, Remuna of Balasore district, is hereby withdrawn. This will come into force with immediate effect.”

Parida was expelled from the regional party in September 2023 following allegations of financial misconduct. He was accused of misappropriating ₹3 crore allocated for subsidizing farm equipment purchases for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes beneficiaries between 2017-18 and 2019-20. At the time, he served as the managing partner of Nigamananda Associates in Balasore. The case is currently under investigation by the State Vigilance, as directed by the Lokayukta.

The withdrawal of Parida’s expulsion marks a significant political development for the BJD, which continues to consolidate its position ahead of upcoming elections. While no official statement has been made regarding the reasons for the reinstatement, this move could indicate evolving political strategies or reconciliation efforts within the party.