TNI Morning News Headlines – January 20, 2025

➡️Naba Das Murder Case: Naba Das’ shirt was burnt in a hospital in Bhubaneswar as per COVID protocol. The hospital authorities’ statement was recorded and submitted in the court.
➡️Odisha CM announces creation of 2,000 traffic police posts.
➡️BJD officially revoked the expulsion of former Remuna MLA Sudhansu Sekhar Parida.
➡️As per Sensus, over 16.56 lakh birds flock to Odisha wetlands this winter.
➡️Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 2.27 million pilgrims visit Mahakumbh on day 8. More than 8.26 crore devotees so far have taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.
➡️Assam: Police seizes narcotics worth Rs 1 crore in Cachar district.
➡️Saif Ali Khan attack case: Mumbai police likely to recreate crime scene with accused.
➡️India Javelin star and two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra ties knot in intimate ceremony.
➡️Kolkata, West Bengal: Sealdah Court to pronounce quantum of sentence in RG Kar rape-murder case today.
➡️Suspected spurious liquor blamed for 7 deaths in dry Bihar, probe ordered.
➡️Indian stocks opened with gains before Trump oath.
➡️Bigg Boss 18 finale: Karan Veer Mehra lifts BB trophy, beats Vivian Dsena.
➡️External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Japan, Australia’s Foreign Ministers in Washington, discusses bilateral ties.
➡️President-elect Donald Trump welcomed with loud cheer as he arrived at the Capitol One Arena to deliver his remarks at the Make America Great Again (MAGA) Victory Rally.
➡️Donald Trump vows to remove millions of immigrants.
➡️TikTok thanks President-elect Donald Trump as it restores service in US.
➡️Israel releases 90 Palestinian prisoners in exchange of three hostages.
