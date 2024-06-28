BJD Protests in Rajya Sabha against corruption and irregularities in NEET Exam

TNI Bureau: Following the paper leak controversy around the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical undergraduates and the cancellation of UGC-NET, Biju Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MPs intensified their protests in Parliament on Friday.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon again till 2 PM on Friday as opposition members created uproar and entered the Well of the House demanding an immediate discussion on the issue of irregularities in the NEET exam.

Tensions escalated as the BJD MPs also went to the well of the House twice registering their strong protest on the Floor of the Parliament, voicing the concerns of the students and parents of Odisha who are adversely affected due to NEET irregularities and corruption.

The opposition accused the National Testing Agency (NTA) of a scam in the 2024 NEET-UG exam that affected the lives of millions of students in India.

The CBI has arrested two people from Patna who allegedly arranged accommodation for the NEET-UG aspirants on 4 May, a day before the exam. The results were announced on June 4.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed anguish over Leader of Opposition entering Well of the House, saying that it has happened for the first time in the history of the Indian Parliament.