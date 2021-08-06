BJD MP Dr. Sasmit Patra demands “Special Focus State” Status for Odisha in Rajya Sabha today

TNI Bureau: Biju Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sasmit Patra raised the need for according Special Focus State status to Odisha in the Rajya Sabha today despite the din in the House.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Dr. Patra said that Odisha is progressing and developing under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri. Naveen Patnaik. Odisha has been facing natural disasters on a regular basis. Cyclones and floods hit Odisha regularly and adversely affect the economy of the State. He demanded that through this Special Focus State status the Government of India should change the financial sharing pattern of Government programmes between the Centre and the State for a period of three years from the date of incidence of a natural disaster on the State. He stated that the sharing pattern should change from the present 60:40 ratio to 90:10 ratio between the Centre and the State.

Dr. Sasmit Patra informed that the Government programmes have a sharing pattern of 60:40 ratio in which 60% funds are provided by Centre and 40% is provided by State. If the State’s administrative costs for running such programmes is added, then the ratio comes to 50:50 between the Centre and the State. But when a natural disaster strikes Odisha, this sharing pattern should be changed to 90:10 with 90% by Centre and 10% by State for a period of three years in order to expedite the infrastructural development and rebuilding of the affected regions of the State.

Sasmit informed that this demand for Special Focus State status for Odisha had been placed by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri. Naveen Patnaik before the Government of India on various forums. He had requested that the sharing pattern change to 90:10 ratio between Centre and State for a period of 3 years from the date of incidence of a natural disaster on Odisha.

The BJD Rajya Sabha MP further highlighted the issues of development in the KBK region of Odisha comprising of the undivided districts of Kalahandi, Bolangir and Koraput where there is a need for increasing the banking density, tele-density and internet-connectivity. All of these regions also need additional support and assistance by the Centre.

In closing, Dr. Patra demanded that in order to ensure the development of States like Odisha which face natural disasters, there is a need to provide Special Focus State Status to Odisha which would help in developing the infrastructure of the State after being ravaged by a natural disaster. He hoped that as requested by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri. Naveen Patnaik, the Government of India would consider his request seriously and ensure Special Focus State status for Odisha.