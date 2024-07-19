BJD lists out issues to counter NDA Govt in Rajya Sabha

TNI Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal Parliamentary Party meeting was held on Friday in Naveen Niwas under the Chairmanship of Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik.

Naveen Patnaik was unanimously elected as the Chairperson of the Biju Janata Dal Parliamentary party by the BJD MPs.

Patnaik directed the MPs to be the voice of 4.5 crore people of Odisha in the Parliament and play the role of a strong opposition and continue aggressively to counter the BJP-led NDA Government on issues of Odisha’s interest in the Parliament.

Naveen Patnaik also advised the MPs to take up the demand for special category status for Odisha, slow progress of national highway projects, negligence towards railway projects, inadequate bank branches in the state, delay in revision of coal royalty, setting up more Kendriya Vidyalayas and Ekalavya Schools, AIIMS hospitals in Sambalpur, Koraput and Balasore, setting up of IT Parks, MSME Parks, Textile Parks, Semiconductor Park and Industrial Corridor in Odisha for providing employment to youth and implementation of women’s reservation in Parliament and Assemblies.

He also advised them to take up matters relating to tribal development, women’s empowerment, farmer’s welfare, connectivity of railway, banking, mobile & digital connectivity.