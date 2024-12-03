BJD Delegation Raises Polavaram Concerns with Union Minister

Bhubaneswar: A delegation from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by senior leader Shri Debi Prasad Mishra, met Union Minister for Jal Shakti Shri C.R. Patil in New Delhi today to present Odisha’s concerns over the potential adverse impacts of the Polavaram Project in Andhra Pradesh. The delegation, acting under the direction of Odisha Chief Minister and BJD President Shri Naveen Patnaik, included several Rajya Sabha MPs, MLAs, former ministers, and ex-MPs representing the Malkangiri and Koraput regions.

The BJD expressed grave concerns about the possible submergence of large areas in Odisha’s Malkangiri district due to the Polavaram Project, which they said threatens the lives and livelihoods of thousands of tribal people, including members of vulnerable and primitive tribes.

“The Centre’s sanction of ₹15,000 crores for the completion of the Polavaram Project has heightened anxieties in Odisha,” said Shri Debi Prasad Mishra, a former state cabinet minister. “The project’s expanded design flood discharge capacity, increased from 36 lakh cusecs to 50 lakh cusecs, has not adequately accounted for its backwater effects on Odisha and Chhattisgarh, putting Malkangiri’s tribal population at significant risk.”

The Polavaram Project, conceived under the Godavari Water Dispute Tribunal (GWDT) resolution, initially involved agreements between Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh. However, the delegation argued that unilateral changes to the project design could lead to widespread displacement in Malkangiri.

The BJD leaders called for urgent remedial measures to protect Odisha’s interests. “The affected tribal communities, who depend on their lands and forests for sustenance, are staring at an uncertain future. We urge the Union Government to address this matter on priority and ensure that Odisha’s concerns are resolved,” said Dr. Sasmit Patra, MP, Rajya Sabha.

The delegation included prominent leaders like Shri Debashish Samantaray, Shri Manas Mangaraj, Smt. Sulata Deo, and Shri Muzibulla Khan, among others. The group emphasized the need for a comprehensive impact assessment and adherence to the original terms of the GWDT agreement.

The Polavaram Project has long been a point of contention between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, with the latter demanding proper safeguards to prevent submergence and displacement in its territory. The latest discussions mark another chapter in Odisha’s ongoing efforts to safeguard its tribal populations and natural resources.

The Union Government has yet to respond formally to the issues raised by the BJD delegation.