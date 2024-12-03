Hindus Under Attack in Bangladesh; Protests Intensify

Dhaka: Rising violence against Hindus in Bangladesh has sparked widespread outrage and protests both domestically and internationally. Demonstrations have erupted in various regions, demanding immediate action to safeguard the minority Hindu community, who face escalating threats from radical Islamist groups and alleged government oppression.

In West Bengal, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari led protests near the Petrapole border, urging the Indian government to adopt strong measures against Bangladesh, such as halting visas for Bangladeshi citizens and restricting trade. Addressing the media, Adhikari emphasized the need for India to exert pressure on Bangladesh to stop the persecution of its Hindu population.

Meanwhile, protests have also gained traction internationally. In the UK Parliament, MPs Barry Gardiner and Priti Patel raised the issue of Hindu atrocities in Bangladesh, calling on the UK government to issue a statement and take diplomatic measures to address the crisis.

The Bangladeshi Hindu Defense Committee organized a large-scale protest in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, submitting a memorandum to the President of India through the district administration. The memorandum demanded a stronger stance by the Indian government to pressure Bangladesh into ensuring the safety of its Hindu minority. Some protesters even advocated for the creation of a separate nation for Hindus in Bangladesh.

Speakers at the rally condemned the silence of secular political factions and international organizations, accusing them of turning a blind eye to Hindu persecution while expressing outrage over other global crises.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has become a focal point of these attacks. Senior monk Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested on sedition charges last week, drawing sharp criticism from ISKCON’s global community.

ISKCON monks in Bangladesh have been advised to hide their religious identities for safety, with reports of widespread harassment and violence against them.

In a chilling incident, Ramen Roy, the lawyer defending Das, was brutally attacked by a mob, leaving him hospitalized in critical condition. ISKCON leaders have called for international intervention to protect Hindus and ensure justice for their community in Bangladesh.

The current crisis underscores the vulnerability of minority groups in Bangladesh, with radical Islamist factions competing for influence. These groups, emboldened by alleged lapses in governance, have intensified their campaigns against Hindus, leading to an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty.

As protests grow louder, the international community faces mounting pressure to address the human rights situation in Bangladesh and ensure the safety of its minority communities.

Bangladesh summons Indian envoy

Amid the escalating tensions, Bangladesh summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to address an incident in Agartala, where protesters breached the security perimeter of the Bangladeshi Assistant High Commission. Following the breach, Bangladesh suspended visa and consular services at the mission, citing security concerns.

Bangladesh’s Acting Foreign Secretary Riaz Hamidullah emphasized the broader scope of bilateral relations in discussions with Verma, urging India to manage the situation diplomatically. However, tensions between the two nations remain high, fueled by reports of violence and arrests targeting Hindus in Bangladesh.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Faces Legal Hurdles in Bangladesh Amid Protests