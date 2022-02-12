Billionaire Industrialist Rahul Bajaj passes away

Insight Bureau: Veteran industrialist, billionaire and former chairman of Bajaj Group Rahul Bajaj breathed his last in Pune on Saturday. He was 83.

His last rites will be held on Sunday.

Rahul Bajaj acted as the chairman of the Bajaj Group for over 40 years. Rahul Bajaj resigned as the Chairman of Bajaj Auto in April last year and was currently the Chairman Emeritus of the firm.

He served as a Rajya Sabha MP in June 2006 from Maharashtra. In 2005, Rahul Bajaj stepped down from his role and his son Rajiv became the Bajaj Group’s managing director.

Rahul Bajaj was appointed the chairman of Indian Airlines in 1986 and was awarded with the third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan in 2001.

On the Forbes 2016 list of the world’s billionaires, he was ranked No. 722 with a net worth of US$2.4 billion.