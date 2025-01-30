Closing bell: Sensex rises, Nifty ends at 23,249

India’s benchmark indices edged up on Thursday, January 30 led by gains in state-owned companies and non-bank lender Bajaj Finance, although a decline in Tata Motors limited the overall rise.

The BSE Sensex rose 226.85 points, or 0.3% to finish at 76,759.81. Similarly, Nifty 50 gained 86.4 points, or 0.37% to end at 23,249.5.

From Sensex, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Bajaj FInance, Nestle India, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and Asian Paints were the top gainers. On the other hand, Tata Motors fell 7.37%, emerging as the biggest loser in the 30-share index. Following the auto major were Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra and Zomato.

