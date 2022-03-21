Bihar Hooch Tragedy: 37 die after consuming spurious liquor since Holi

While 22 persons have died since Saturday morning in Bhagalpur district, 12 persons lost their lives in Banka district and 3 in Madhepura.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Bihar Hooch Tragedy: 37 die after consuming spurious liquor since Holi
The dead woman's body. Focus on hand
143
Insight Bureau:   According to Bihar Police, as many as 37 persons have died after consuming spurious liquor in the three districts of Bihar since the day of Holi.
 
Related Posts

WATCH: Young Boy runs in Night to join Indian Army

Shatrughan Sinha takes a dig at PM Modi

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While 22 persons have died since Saturday morning in Bhagalpur district, 12 persons lost their lives in Banka district and 3 in Madhepura.
 
The Bihar police however claim that these are mysterious deaths and an investigation is underway to identify the actual cause of deaths.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.