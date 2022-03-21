Bihar Hooch Tragedy: 37 die after consuming spurious liquor since Holi
While 22 persons have died since Saturday morning in Bhagalpur district, 12 persons lost their lives in Banka district and 3 in Madhepura.
Insight Bureau: According to Bihar Police, as many as 37 persons have died after consuming spurious liquor in the three districts of Bihar since the day of Holi.
The Bihar police however claim that these are mysterious deaths and an investigation is underway to identify the actual cause of deaths.
