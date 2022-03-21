‘The Kashmir Files’ earns Rs 167.45 Crore in 10 Days
If this trend continues, the film may cross Rs 200 crore within next 3 days.
Insight Bureau: ‘The Kashmir Files’ continues to rule the Box Office by crossing the Rs 165 crore mark. The highest collection for the film was recorded at Rs 26.20 Crore on Sunday.
Day-wise Collections of ‘The Kashmir Files’ in India:
🔹Friday (Day 1) – Rs 3.55 Crore
🔹Saturday (Day 2) – Rs 8.50 Crore
🔹Sunday (Day 3) – Rs 15.10 Crore
🔹Monday (Day 4) – Rs 15.05 Crore
🔹Tuesday (Day 5) – Rs 18 Crore
🔹Wednesday (Day 6) – Rs 19.05 Crore
🔹Thursday (Day 7) – Rs 18.05 Crore
🔹Friday (Day 8) – Rs 19.15 Crore
🔹Saturday (Day 9) – Rs 24.80 Crore
🔹Sunday (Day 10) – Rs 26.20 Crore
🔸Total Collections: Rs 167.45 Crore
