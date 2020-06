TNI Bureau: India reported biggest spike of 9,983 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, taking tally to 256,611. India’s death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 7,135 with a record increase of 206 deaths in the 24 hours.

Odisha reported 138 new COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hours, taking tally to 2994. Out of which 125 were reported from quarantine centres while 13 are local contact cases. With this, the number of active cases in the State mounted to 1089.