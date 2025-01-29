Big Women Push at Utkarsh Odisha Conclave

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi announced two major initiatives to boost women entrepreneurship at the Utkarsh Odisha Make in Odisha Conclave.

An exclusive industrial park for women entrepreneurs will be established, along with a dedicated support cell at IPICOL. Addressing the Women’s Business Leaders Round Table, he highlighted women’s growing role in business and announced a 10% subsidy under the Agricultural Enterprise Scheme.

With over ₹75,000 crore allocated for women’s welfare, initiatives like Subhadra Yojana are fostering small businesses. Majhi praised women’s achievements, stating, “They are piloting fighter planes today.”

