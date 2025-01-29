30 killed, 60 injured in Maha Kumbh Stampede

TNI Bureau: At least thirty people have lost their lives and sixty injured in a stampede at the Sangam area of the Mahakumbh early on Wednesday.

According to DIG Kumbh Mela Vaibhav Krishna, barricade broke after a large number of people gathered on the Akhara route in the wee hours of Wednesday before the “Brahm Muhurta” between 1 am to 2 am, leading to stampede.

The stampede happened with sudden surge of pilgrims, all driven by the desire to take the holy dip at 3 am on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya.