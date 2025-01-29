Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 Draws Record Investments

Bhubaneswar: The two-day Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 concluded on a high note, securing a record-breaking ₹16.73 lakh crore in investments and generating employment potential for nearly 12.88 lakh people across 20 sectors. The event, held at Janata Maidan, saw an unprecedented gathering of global investors, industry leaders, policymakers, and international delegates.

Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the conclave, reaffirming his support for Odisha’s industrial growth. Declaring Odisha as “the best investment destination,” he assured global investors of his commitment to the state’s economic transformation.

Massive Investment Inflow

The conclave resulted in 145 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹12.89 lakh crore across key industries such as chemicals, petrochemicals, textiles, mining, renewable energy, IT, tourism, and food processing. These investments alone are expected to generate over 8.94 lakh jobs.

Additionally, 448 investment intention forms amounting to ₹3.84 lakh crore were received, with a job potential of 3.92 lakh. This brings the total investment secured at the conclave to ₹16.73 lakh crore across 593 projects, marking a significant leap for Odisha’s industrial expansion.

Global Participation & Key Sessions

The event witnessed participation from delegates across 16 countries, including Partner Nations Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia, strengthening Odisha’s image as a global investment hub. The second day featured crucial sectoral discussions, covering Renewable Energy, Women Entrepreneurship, Skilled in Odisha, Industrial Infrastructure, Circular Economy, Agro & Food Processing, Healthcare, and Tourism.

The “Skilled in Odisha” session underscored workforce development initiatives, while Women Entrepreneurship and Start-up Odisha sessions focused on fostering innovation and inclusivity. Sustainability remained a key theme, with discussions on green technologies and circular economy practices.

Exhibition Extended for Public Engagement

Expressing gratitude to CII (National Industry Partner), PwC (Knowledge Partner), IPICOL, IDCO, and various government departments, the CM also thanked the media for amplifying the conclave’s success globally.

With record investments and strategic collaborations, Odisha has solidified its position as a key player in India’s industrial future, aligning with its vision of Samruddh Odisha 2036 and Viksit Bharat 2047.