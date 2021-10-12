Big News! Covaxin gets approval for Kids aged 2-18 years

Insight Bureau: In a big relief for parents, the Subject Expert Committee on Covid-19 has granted emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children in the 2-18 years age group. There will be a gap of 20 days between both doses for kids.

Covaxin becomes the first vaccine to be approved world over for kids 2-18 years of age.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Bharat Biotech had completed Phase-2 and Phase-3 trials on children below 18 years of age in September and submitted the trial data to the Drugs and Comptroller General of India (DCGI).

The firm got permission for phase II & III trial were given on 13th May 2021.

As the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has given a recommendation to DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India), final nod from the DCGI is awaited to start the immunisation process.