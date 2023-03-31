Bhubaneswar to Dubai Direct Flight from May 15

TNI Bureau: The long wait is all set to over as the first direct flight to Dubai from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here in Bhubaneswar will take off on March 15.

Informing about the development, VK Pandian, the Secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, said that the first direct flight to starting on 15th May and the CM Pattnaik will inaugurate the booking of tickets on the occasion of Utkal Divas on April 1 (tomorrow).

It is to be noted here that the direct flight service was scheduled to begin on March this year on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik. However, it was delayed due to the reconstruction work at Terminal-2 of Bhubaneswar Airport.